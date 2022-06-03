Vaibhav Tatwawadi on his experience of winning the Best Actor gong at the Dallas South Asian Film Festival

New Delhi (India), June 3 (ANI/PNN): Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi, headlined by Vaibhav Tatwawadi, found its shining moment at the recently concluded Dallas South Asian Film Festival. The film went on to win two awards, which included the Best Actor gong for Vaibhav. Streaming on Sony Liv, the movie stars Alka Amin, Vineet Kumar, Pankaj Jha, Akash Makhija, Kumar Saurabh, Garima Srivastav and Ishita Ganguly, amongst others.

For Vaibhav, the series tells the story of a man's journey to find his roots. The actor flawlessly plays the role of Nirmal, a man who returns to his village after many years in Delhi and London to realise that he needs to shake things up. Battling opposition from all quarters, it's about his win to fight patriarchal thinking. He tells us, "It's the job of artists to tell meaningful stories and chase parts that are well fleshed out. I found that perfect confluence in this movie. Sony Liv as a platform is backing storytellers to create content that isn't limited fearlessly. The win is humbling and overwhelming for me. I wasn't expecting it at all. But I feel so content to have created a piece of work that will have a lingering impact on me as an artist."

The showrunner of the web series is Naren Kumar, and Rahul Pandey writes it. Rahul Pandey and Satish Nair have directed the show. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

