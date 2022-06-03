Govt appoints A Manimekhalai as MD & CEO of Union Bank of India

The government has appointed A Manimekhalai as managing director and chief executive officer of Union Bank of India for a period of three years, the state-run lender said on Friday. Manimekhalai assumed charge on Friday. Before her appointment as MD and CEO of Union Bank of India, Manimekhalai was executive director of Canara Bank.

We hereby inform that the Central Government in exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to clause (a) of sub-section (3) of Section 9 of the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970, has appointed A Manimekhalai Executive Director, Canara Bank as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) in Union Bank of lndia for a period of three years with effect from the date of assumption of office or until further order, whichever is earlier, Union Bank of India said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges. Manimekhalai is a seasoned banker with experience of more than three decades. She started her career in erstwhile Vijaya Bank as an officer in 1988 and rose successively as Branch Head, regional head and functional head of various departments at the corporate office.

She was instrumental in devising & implementation of strategic policies covering core areas like strategic planning, setting organisational goals, growth strategies, action plans, compliance and internal control. Prior to joining Union Bank of India, Manimekhalai was an Executive Director at Canara Bank, wherein she oversaw strategic planning, credit & related matters, inspection, marketing and financial inclusion, State Level Lead Bank responsibilities and the functioning of Regional Rural Banks. She played a pivotal role in effecting successful amalgamation of Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank.

She has extensive experience as Director on the Board of five other companies namely Canbank Factors Ltd, Canbank Computer Services Ltd., Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance Co. Ltd., General lnsurance Corporation of India, lndia Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd. and Trustee, Canara Robeco Asset Management Co. Manimekhalai holds a Master of Business Administration (Marketing) from Bangalore University, and a Diploma in Human Resource Management from Narsee Monjee lnstitute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Mumbai. (ANI)

