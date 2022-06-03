Left Menu

Finmin to launch platform for sharing knowledge with partner nations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 22:27 IST
The finance ministry is launching a platform under the Indian Development and Economic Assistance Scheme (IDEAS) for sharing knowledge with partner nations.

The new platform is being launched during Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav which will serve as a harbinger of this new era of development cooperation, the ministry said in a series of tweets.

''The platform has been developed in collaboration with @IndiaEximBank and @MEAIndia to offer a dynamic performance monitoring system for #IDEAS & is an insignia of India's commitment as #VishwaGuruBharat,'' it said.

''With the recent revisions in #IDEAS, India looks forward to a further deepening of its multifaceted economic partnership with other low income & developing countries -- in true spirit of #SabkaSaath, #SabkaVikaas, #SabkaVishwaas. #AmritMahotsav #IndiaAt75,'' it added.

It is a demand-driven and development oriented scheme that enables socio-economic development in partner countries, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

