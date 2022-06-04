Zeal Global Corp. recognized as Cargo General Sales Agent of the year - region India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Zeal Global Corporation bagged 'Cargo General Sales Agent of the Year - Region India' at the STAT Times International Award for Excellence in Air Cargo. Nipun Anand, Director and Founder; Vishal Sharma, Managing Director and Amol, Executive Director - Strategic Planning at Zeal Global Corp. received the prestigious award at the award ceremony. Zeal Global Corp. leadership met with several delegations and customers over the three-day exhibition in Mumbai. The exhibition brought notable industry stakeholders to come together to discuss the future trends and discussions on technology innovation that can shape the logistics and cargo industry.

Piyush Shrivastava (IES), Economic Advisor for the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Government of India visited Zeal Global Corp.'s booth at the Air Cargo India and acknowledged the efforts that the company is making towards empowering and uplifting the air cargo industry. Zeal's inspiring initiative of offering national scholarship to women was applauded. The company announced the scholarship in collaboration with Poonam Mahajan, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha from Mumbai North Central, for training in the logistics and supply chain industry to empower women for taking the lead in the industry. Speaking about the recognition, Nipun Anand, Director and Founder, Zeal Global Corp. stated, "We are extremely overwhelmed to receive such a great honour at the Air Cargo India. This is just another feather in the cap. We will remain committed to our vision while accelerating the growth of the company and adding greater value for the industry growth. We will indeed keep up the positive momentum."

The biennial grand gala awards event was held on Day 2 of the Air Cargo India 2022, held at Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)