UP Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh travels on state roadways bus to Ballia from Lucknow

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-06-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 22:02 IST
UP Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh travels on state roadways bus to Ballia from Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh on Saturday travelled to Ballia from Lucknow in a bus of the state transport corporation and enquired about the wellbeing of the passengers.

In a statement, Singh said the government is committed to providing better facilities to the citizens.

Singh took the bus from Lucknow's Awadh depot. During the ride, he enquired about the facilities being provided by the Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation.

