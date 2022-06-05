Left Menu

Alliance Air launches flight on Bilaspur-Bhopal route

The Centre-run Alliance Air on Sunday started a flight between Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, which will operate four days in a week.Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who was in Kanker district, virtually launched the inaugural flight which took off from the Bilasa Devi Kevat Airport in Bilaspur, located nearly 125 km from the state capital Raipur.The ATR 72-seater aircraft of the Alliance Air took off from Bilaspur at 11.35 am on Sunday for Bhopal with 50 passengers onboard.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 05-06-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 15:21 IST
Alliance Air launches flight on Bilaspur-Bhopal route
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre-run Alliance Air on Sunday started a flight between Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, which will operate four days in a week.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who was in Kanker district, virtually launched the inaugural flight which took off from the Bilasa Devi Kevat Airport in Bilaspur, located nearly 125 km from the state capital Raipur.

“The ATR 72-seater aircraft of the Alliance Air took off from Bilaspur at 11.35 am on Sunday for Bhopal with 50 passengers onboard. It will be operated four days a week (Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday),'' Bilaspur Collector Saransh Mittar said.

The aviation services at the Bilaspur airport started on March 1 last year, with two flights connecting the city to Delhi via Jabalpur and Prayagraj, he said. On the occasion, CM Baghel said three-and-a-half-years ago, only Raipur was the destination for flight services, but now such services are also available in Jagdalpur (Bastar district) and Bilaspur.

The Bilaspur-Bhopal domestic airline service will particularly be beneficial to the people from northern part of the state, he said. “We have been making every possible effort to enhance air services in the state. The expansion of the Ambikapur airport runway is going on at a cost of Rs 43 crore, while work is also underway on the project to set up a commercial airport in Korba,” Baghel said.

Besides, work is also underway on the plan to develop an airstrip in Korea district, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space station

NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space sta...

 United States
2
This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

 Global
3
Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous asteroids

Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous aste...

 United States
4
Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022