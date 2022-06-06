Left Menu

Adani and GMR buy teams in Ultimate Kho Kho

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2022 11:06 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 10:58 IST
Adani and GMR buy teams in Ultimate Kho Kho
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Corporate giants Adani Group and GMR group have acquired the Gujarat and Telangana franchises respectively in the 'Ultimate Kho Kho' league, which is set to start this year with an aim to promote the indigenous sport.

The franchise-based kho kho league is promoted by Dabur Group chairman Amit Burman in collaboration with Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI).

''Our experience with the Kabaddi and Boxing League gives us confidence that the Ultimate Kho Kho League will do wonders for this much-loved traditional sport,' Pranav Adani, Director-Adani Enterprises was quoted as saying in a press release.

''Our decision to partner with this league is an extension of our aim to build a world-class ecosystem that nurtures sporting talent, accelerates the sports economy, and plays the role of an enabler in India's journey to become a leading sporting nation.'' GMR Sports has picked up the Telangana team, to tap on the popularity of kho kho in South India and promote it further.

''Since its inception, over 15 years ago, the company has done pioneering work in growing popular sports such as cricket and other indigenous sports like Kabaddi and Wrestling across India and overseas,'' said Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Corporate Chairman, GMR Group.

Ultimate Kho Kho will broadcast live on Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) and its dedicated OTT platform SonyLIV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022