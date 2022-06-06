SVC Co-op Bank's profit rises to Rs 160 crore in FY22

SVC Co-operative Bank on Monday posted a 6.65 per cent growth in its post tax net profit at Rs 160.20 crore for the financial year 2021-22.

The second-largest lender among the urban cooperative banks had reported a net profit of Rs 150.21 crore in the year-ago period.

There was an 8.40 per cent growth in total advances during the financial year, while the deposits grew 5.68 per cent to Rs 18,315 crore, a statement said.

The bank's chairman Durgesh Chandavarkar said the overall business has crossed Rs 30,000 crore for the first time in its over century-old history.

Its gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 3.70 per cent as against 3.96 per cent in the preceding year.

There was a decline in the capital buffers during the period under review, with the overall capital adequacy coming down to 13.32 per cent from 13.89 per cent in the previous fiscal.

The small and medium enterprises segment will be a focus from a growth perspective, along with retail assets, it added.

Without mentioning the amount, it said the lender continues to invest in technology investments to improve customer service.

