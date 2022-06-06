Left Menu

LIC shares decline for 5th day; mcap falls below Rs 5 lakh cr-mark

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 17:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) continued to fall for the fifth day running on Monday and further declined by nearly 3 percent, dragging its market valuation below the Rs 5 lakh crore mark.

The stock fell by 2.86 percent to end at Rs 777.40 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it tanked 3.10 percent to Rs 775.40 -- its lowest level since listing last month.

On the NSE, it declined by 2.96 percent to finish at Rs 776.50 apiece.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 4,91,705.32 crore on the BSE.

The stock has been falling for the past five days, declining 7.12 percent during this time.

Earlier on May 17, the country's largest insurer LIC made a lackluster debut on stock exchanges, listing at over an 8 percent discount after a successful Initial Public Offering (IPO).

LIC had fixed the issue price of its shares at Rs 949 apiece after a successful IPO, which was over subscribed nearly 3-times when it closed on May 9.

From its issue price of Rs 949, the stock is now down 18 percent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

