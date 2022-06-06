Left Menu

Metro: Blue Line services impacted due to tech snag

Services across the Blue Line corridor were on Monday impacted due to a technical snag, the DMRC said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 19:00 IST
Services across the Blue Line corridor were on Monday impacted due to a technical snag, the DMRC said.

Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector-21 in Delhi and Noida Electronic City, along with a branch line to Vaishali. ''Blue Line Update Delay in Services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines,'' the DMRC tweeted.

The entire Blue Line has been impacted due to a snag in the OHE (overhead equipment) at Yamuna Bank station. Trains are being run at a slower speed than usual, an official source said.

The branch line to Vaishali diverges from the main Blue Line at Yamuna Bank metro station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

