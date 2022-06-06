Metro: Blue Line services impacted due to tech snag

Services across the Blue Line corridor were on Monday impacted due to a technical snag, the DMRC said.

Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector-21 in Delhi and Noida Electronic City, along with a branch line to Vaishali. ''Blue Line Update Delay in Services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines,'' the DMRC tweeted.

The entire Blue Line has been impacted due to a snag in the OHE (overhead equipment) at Yamuna Bank station. Trains are being run at a slower speed than usual, an official source said.

The branch line to Vaishali diverges from the main Blue Line at Yamuna Bank metro station.

