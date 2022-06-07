An Initiative by Utkarsh Small Finance Bank on World Environment Day

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India – Business Wire India In commemoration of the 48th World Environment Day, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited (“Utkarsh SFBL” or the “Bank”) has initiated a cleanliness drive at Assi Ghat. This initiative held on June 05, 2022, was primarily to create awareness among the public visiting the ghat on waste disposal practices.

People from across the city belonging to all age groups were invited to take part in the clean-up drive that went on between 6am and 8am at Assi Ghat. Gratifications were done for all participants by giving them T-shirt, Cap, Certificates and trophies to the winners who have collected maximum waste at the river bank.

Refreshments and Saplings were also given as token for the efforts done by all participants towards a cleaner and greener tomorrow.

Mr. Trilok Nath Shukla – Head – Micro Banking at Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, said “We at Utkarsh are enthusiastic towards preserving our environment for a better, cleaner, and safer tomorrow. Our prime objective is to create awareness about proper disposal of waste and the residents' responsibility involved in it. It is also important to understand that the cleaning of river Ganga is a continuous process. Years of pollution cannot be removed with a single drive, however, there have been many initiatives over the years which have gradually begun yielding results now. The water quality of the river has significantly improved since the last decade, and we are committed to the clean-up drive, and in turn preserve and protect our environment.'' About Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited, headquartered in the holy city of Varanasi, provides an array of financial products and services to its customers, which includes savings and current accounts, fixed deposits and recurring deposits along with various loan products such as housing loans, business loans and loan against property. With its branch infrastructure, digital banking capabilities and ATM network, the Bank offers integrated customer service.

The 686 branches, spread across the country in 22 states and Union territories (as of March 31, 2022) are aligned with the Bank’s strategy to extend their reach to offer various financial services across the country. This includes wholesale lending, micro banking loans (JLG loans), MSME loans, housing loans, loan against property, commercial vehicle loans, construction equipment loans and two-wheeler loans along with current and savings accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, insurance and investment products to its customers.

Customers can access banking services through multiple channels including banking outlets, ATM, internet banking, mobile banking, tab banking and call centre. As the Bank expands into newer markets and geographies, it continues to widen its customer base. The Bank provides facility to customers for opening a bank account without having to visit the branch through the tab-based application assisted model, “Digi On-Boarding”.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited (USFBL), incorporated on April 30, 2016, is engaged in providing banking and financial services with a focus on providing microfinance to the underserved and unserved sections of the country. The Bank’s lending activities are primarily focused in rural and semi-urban locations of the country while its other services are spread across the country. The Bank commenced its operations on January 23, 2017 pursuant to the small finance banking license granted by RBI on November 25, 2016.

To View the Images, Click on the Link Below: Utkarsh Small Finance Bank team at Ganga clean up drive at Assi Ghat ,Varanasi Volunteers doing clean-up activity at Assi Ghat, Varanasi, organized by Utkarsh Small Finance Bank PWR PWR

