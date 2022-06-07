Puma launches mobile shopping app in India

German sports brand Puma on Tuesday said it has launched mobile shopping app in India to further enhance digital offerings for consumers and provide quicker access to its products.

''India is the first country to go live with the Puma app developed by the German sportswear giant,'' the company said in a statement.

Puma, a leading sports brand in the country, has renewed its investment in India as a high priority market with this move, it added.

''Puma earned record revenue of Rs 2,044 crore in India during the financial year ending December 2021 at a 68.2 percent jump over the previous fiscal. The brand also added 51 stores last year and has a total of 450 stores in the country so far,'' it said.

Puma CEO Bjorn Gulden said India is a very important market, and the local team here has done an outstanding job in establishing it as the Number 1 sports brand in the country. ''Given that India is a very digital-savvy market where e-commerce has high penetration, we felt it natural to launch the app here first. It will then be rolled out globally during the year," he said.

Puma India and Southeast Asia Managing Director Abhishek Ganguly said with the launch of the app, the company will offer consumers a faster, seamless, and convenient digital shopping experience. ''We, at Puma, believe in consistently connecting our consumers with our products in an experiential manner. Puma was the first brand in India to realize the potential of e-commerce and launched its online shopping platform in 2016. Now, with this app, we are ready to take the shopping experience to the next level and engage with consumers more closely with the help of interactive features," he added.

The Puma shopping app will not only allow users to purchase their favorite sneakers, athleisure, and accessories but is also equipped with features, such as virtual try-on and 3D animations.

Cricketer and Puma brand ambassador Virat Kohli took part in launching the app in India by making an official announcement across his social media handles.

