Gold declines Rs 205; silver tumbles by Rs 964

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 15:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gold in the national capital on Tuesday declined by Rs 205 to Rs 50,733 per 10 grams, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal finished at Rs 50,938 per 10 grams.

Silver also dipped from Rs 964 to Rs 61,555 per kg from Rs 62,519 per kg in the previous trade.

''Spot gold prices for 24 carat gold in Delhi fell by Rs 205 reflecting an overnight decline in COMEX gold prices,'' said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,844 per ounce while silver was marginally lower at USD 22.01 per ounce.

''Gold prices capped upside on a stronger dollar and firm US bond yields,'' Patel added.

