Majority of Indians expect schools and employers to step up on mental health issues, reports Pearson's Global Learner Survey 2022

• 55% strongly agree that their employers should do more to address mental health and well being • 64% say that technology has positively impacted their mental health, while 48% say that it has helped them in career progression NEW DELHI, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Great Resignation continues to disrupt the global economy, Pearson, the world's leading learning company, today released its new public opinion research, showing that people around the world are prioritizing mental health and wellbeing when considering where to work.

The survey was conducted by Morning Consult in April 2022, among a total sample of 5,008 respondents between the ages of 16 to 70 years old in the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, India, and China. With respect to India, findings show that Indians are seeking more empathy & understanding from their employers & want mental wellness to be a priority at workplaces. In fact, a recent study by World Economic Forum notes that conversations around mental health in India are gradually opening up and as the country starts thinking about the impact of education and access on this scenario, the Pearson Global Learner Survey (GLS) 2022 further puts a spotlight on this matter.

55% of Indians want their employers to do more to address mental health and well-being by- • Providing free mental health services (72%) • Offering a set amount of paid mental health days off from work (59%) • Sharing mental health resources with employees and expanding Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) to improve mental health (68%) • Enhancing mental health coverage in health insurance programs (62%) • Hosting virtual or in-person discussions focused on mental health (63%) With technology coming forth as the biggest enabler in the past two years , 64% of Indians say that it has positively impacted their mental health- • 48% believe that technology has enabled them to progress in their careers. In the parents' pool, India ranks on top with 52% of parents saying technology positively impacts career progression.

• More than 44% of the general population of respondents said the use of technology had a very positive impact on their ability to focus.

• 45% of the general population and 53% of parents said that technology has very positively impacted their work performance.

• 40% of the general population and 47% of parents said that the use of technology has very positively impacted their professional network.

Among other findings of the survey: • Indians record the highest percentage of respondents who use technology for calming down, through meditation apps or therapeutic audio (24%), video games (60%), digital journaling (27%), and task management and digital to-do-lists (32%).

• 36% of the general population believe that the use of technology has very positively impacted their financial stability.

• 59% believe that education positively impacts their mental health.

Now in its fourth year, Pearson's Global Learner Survey is the leading poll of learners on education issues in the world, offering a deeper understanding of trends in education and providing key data to help further discussions on many important issues. The interviews in this survey on mental health and wellness were conducted online. Results are representative of the online population with a margin of error of plus and minus three percentage points.

