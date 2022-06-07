Left Menu

IHCL signs Vivanta Hotel in Jammu; to open by year-end

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-06-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 19:09 IST
Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the signing of a 88-rooms Vivanta hotel in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir.

Located in the heart of the city, the existing hotel will be upgraded into the Vivanta brand post renovation, IHCL said in a statement.

The hotel, which is slated to open at the end of 2022 after completing the renovation, is a management contract with the KC Group.

''The signing of this hotel is in line with IHCL's vision of expanding our presence in key domestic markets. Jammu has significant tourism and commercial potential. Vivanta Jammu will be the first IHCL hotel in the city. We are delighted to partner with the KC Group,'' IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development - Suma Venkatesh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

