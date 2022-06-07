Former central bankers, chamber of commerce analyst to join Czech central bank - news website

Former central bank board members Jan Frait and Eva Zamrazilova will return to the central bank board on Wednesday with new six-year terms, news website www.hn.cz reported on Tuesday. The appointments, which are at the sole discretion of President Milos Zeman, follow the surprising choice of board member Ales Michl as new governor last month and mark a major change at the seven-seat board from July 1.

Five financial and political community sources contacted by Reuters mentioned the same names. Karina Kubelkova, an economist at the Chamber of Commerce and a member of an advisory board to centre-right Prime Minister Petr Fiala, will also be appointed by president Milos Zeman, said the news website and the sources, not directly involved in the appointment process.

Michl has opposed all rate hikes that brought the bank's main rate to 5.75% from 0.25% over the past year, arguing that inflation which reached 14.2% year-on-year in April was mainly supply-driven and thus outside monetary policy reach. Two current board members whose six-year terms expire this month but who are eligible for reappointment - Vojtech Benda and Vice-Governor Tomas Nidetzky - told Reuters on Tuesday they had not been invited to an appointment ceremony that the presidential office announced for 2 p.m. (1200 GMT) on Wednesday.

The two have backed outgoing Governor Jiri Rusnok's tightening drive. Frait, now chief of the central bank's financial stability department and self-professed dove during his 2000-2006 board tenure, declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

The two other potential candidates did not answer calls and text messages. A spokesman for Zeman declined to comment.

Zamrazilova, now the head of the national body for fiscal prudence, said in March that interest rate rises above 5% could be harmful for companies and she would rather opt for sales of foreign currency to tame inflation. Michl and another board member Oldrich Dedek have been the dovish minority on the board, but the replacement of Nidetzky and Benda - who has been the most hawkish member - could potentially swing the balance.

Michl said after his appointment he would propose rate stability for some period. He has not suggested that past rate hikes should be rolled back now. Rusnok said in an interview on news website www.aktualne.cz http://www.akualne.cz on Monday that he expected the board to raise the main rate by another 75 basis points or more at its June 22 meeting, the last in the current composition.

