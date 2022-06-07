Russia further raises ceiling for cross-border transactions for individuals

The Russian central bank said on Tuesday Russian residents and non-residents from "friendly" states will be able to channel foreign currency abroad equivalent to up to $150,000 a month, up from the previous limit of $50,000.

All the non-residents are still be able to send foreign currency abroad to the value of their salaries, the bank said.

