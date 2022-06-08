Left Menu

Many vehicles damaged as fire breaks out at metro parking in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2022 11:34 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 11:34 IST
Many vehicles damaged as fire breaks out at metro parking in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a metro parking area in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar on Wednesday morning causing damages to at least 90 vehicles, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

No causality was reported, they added.

Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service, said a call regarding a fire incident in main Tikona Park in the Jamia Nagar area was received at around 5 am and 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

''Several vehicles including, 10 cars, one motorcycle, two scooters, 30 new e-rickshaws, 50 old e-rickshaw caught fire in a metro parking,'' he said, adding the blaze has been brought under control.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, Gard said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer laun...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Chinese astronauts blast off to space station as construction enters high gear and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022