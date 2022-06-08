Left Menu

European shares slip as Credit Suisse profit warning weighs on banks

European shares fell on Wednesday, quickly erasing opening gains as a near 6% slide in Credit Suisse after a profit warning hit banks, while falling metal prices weighed on miners. The pan-European STOXX 600 index, which rose up to 0.3% at the open tracking a rally in global equities, was down 0.1% by 0721 GMT.

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 13:06 IST
European shares slip as Credit Suisse profit warning weighs on banks
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

European shares fell on Wednesday, quickly erasing opening gains as a near 6% slide in Credit Suisse after a profit warning hit banks while falling metal prices weighed on miners.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index, which rose up to 0.3% at the open tracking rally in global equities, was down 0.1% by 0721 GMT. Banks fell 1% as Credit Suisse said it was likely to see a group-wide loss in the second quarter, a further blow to the embattled lender.

As iron ore and base metal prices fell, miners tripped 0.7%. But losses were capped by energy stocks, which tracked oil prices higher, and retailers as Zara's owner Inditex jumped 4.1% after reporting an 80% jump in its net profit for the February-April period.

Meanwhile, all eyes were on central bank moves with the European Central Bank due to meet on Thursday, and the U.S. Federal Reserve next week. Money markets ramped up their bets on ECB rate hikes to price in 75 basis points of increases by September as inflation hit a record high last month.

The central bank has so far signaled hikes starting in July and was largely expected to move in two 25 basis-point increments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer laun...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Chinese astronauts blast off to space station as construction enters high gear and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022