Left Menu

Monetary, fiscal authorities taking steps to moderate inflation, push growth: DEA Secy

Monetary and fiscal authorities are taking steps to moderate inflation and push growth, Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said on Wednesday.His comments came in the backdrop of Reserve Bank of India RBI hiking key interest rate by 50 basis points to tame inflation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 13:53 IST
Monetary, fiscal authorities taking steps to moderate inflation, push growth: DEA Secy
  • Country:
  • India

Monetary and fiscal authorities are taking steps to moderate inflation and push growth, Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said on Wednesday.

His comments came in the backdrop of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiking key interest rate by 50 basis points to tame inflation. The central bank also upped inflation projection to 6.7 per cent while maintaining growth estimate at 7.2 per cent for the current fiscal.

''There are domestic challenges and larger ones are there in the global scenario. Whatever it takes for monetary and fiscal authorities, those actions are being taken. We (are working) to moderate the inflation (and) at the same time keep the growth efforts as earlier,'' Seth told reporters.

He was responding to questions on RBI decision on the interest rate front.

Seth said that apart from growth and inflation, the authorities are also working on management of rupee and keeping fiscal balance. Both monetary and fiscal authorities are working towards that goal, he added.

''There cannot be any copy book solution. As new information emerge, they are analysed and whatever it takes to meet those challenges those measures will be taken,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer laun...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Chinese astronauts blast off to space station as construction enters high gear and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022