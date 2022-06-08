TECNO CAMON 19 series global launch event to be held in Rockefeller center

It was recently revealed that the TECNO CAMON 19 series global launch event will be held in the iconic Rockefeller center in New York City. The TECNO brand (www.TECNO-Mobile.com) of smartphones enjoys a leading market share on the African continent, and this move demonstrates its expansion to a global audience and new premium segments.

TECNO is announcing several big product breakthroughs on its coming CAMON 19 series. The company, which recently won an iF 2022 Design Award for its outstanding product innovations including an ultraslim bezel as well as its fantastic dual-ring triple-camera layout, revealed that it is among the first to make Android 13 beta available on its latest CAMON 19 Pro 5G.

The new series of devices will include original technology such as an RGBW camera sensor + glass, which has been co-developed with Samsung, as well as a cutting-edge dual-ring triple-camera layout.

TECNO also unveiled its entry, through strategic partnerships with third party financial institutions, into the sector with the launch of the TECNO Wallet, a payment wallet and finance app built for its devices and integrated into the CAMON 19 series of phones.

The TECNO Wallet will allow users to make easy and secure payments for a range of services including money transfers, airtime, data, bills, and shopping.

It aims to build a digital and financial hub and lifestyle platform that aggregates products, services and merchants from across the market, allowing TECNO users to transact, access credit, and enjoy exclusive rewards and promotions as soon as they unbox their smartphone.

TECNO Wallet will be available for download on selected existing device series and will come pre-installed on new TECNO smartphones, including the upcoming CAMON 19 series set to be unveiled in June 2022. The wallet has pilot launched in Nigeria in May, and roll-out to Kenya in middle of June. The future launches will include Ghana, Tanzania, Uganda, Code d'Ivoire and Senegal in the second half of 2022.

According to a 2022 global study conducted by VISA (https://vi.sa/3MwhUFY), more than 40 percent of consumers have already embraced cashless transactions or will only use digital payments within the next two years. Additionally, 59 percent of small business owners stated they plan to exclusively accept digital payments within the same timeframe.

"As the consumers around the world transition from cash transactions to digital payments, TECNO Wallet will be a trusted tool that empowers every TECNO user to enjoy ultimate convenience and make easy, fast and reliable payments." said Danni Xu, Global CMO of TECNO.

Key Features of TECNO Wallet

A smarter way to pay - TECNO Wallet empowers every TECNO smart phone user to pay for anything, anywhere, conveniently and securely. The Wallet introduces a new integrated digital payment experience that makes the process of paying for data, airtime, bills and shopping fast and reliable.

Digital finance re-imagined - TECNO Wallet is the effortless way to go cashless. Consumers can use the Wallet to handle their everyday transactions such as paying for airtime and groceries at the tap of a button, as well as access innovative financial services, all on one super-app.

All your money in one place - The Wallet helps consumers manage their finances in one place by connecting their existing cards and bank accounts to the app. Compatible major card schemes and financial institutions in the continent.

Instant Credit - TECNO Wallet integrates a revolutionary digital Instant Credit service that enables its users to access a credit line in seconds and enjoy an interest-free period of up to 16 days powered by licensed financial institutions. Traditional requirements such as paperwork, guarantors or fees are eschewed in favour of a data science based approach that will empower customers to quickly access credit and grow their limit based on their payment behaviour.

In the near future, TECNO Wallet will also offer cashback and promotional rewards, along with discounts and deals with participating merchants and retailers.

(With Inputs from APO)