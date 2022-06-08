U.S. plans new trade pact with 'like-minded partners,' says senior official
- Country:
- United States
The Biden administration will press its competitive goals against China with the launch of a new trade pact in the Americas focused on "like-minded partners" with existing free trade agreements, a senior Biden administration official said on Wednesday.
Washington, which has trade deals with Canada and Mexico, will use its new Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity to develop new customs, digital trade, labor, environmental and corporate accountability standards despite a lack of any new tariff relief for participating countries. It aims to launch negotiations in early fall, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Biden looks to stress 'commonalities' with India in talks, eyes on China
Biden calls Russia-Ukraine war global issue, says Indo-Pacific powers will lead response
Quad is 'not just a passing fad, we mean business': Biden at Quad summit in Japan
Quad is 'not just a passing fad, we mean business': Biden at Quad summit in Japan
Quad 'not just a passing fad, we mean business': Biden at Quad summit in Japan