Ecobank Nigeria launches EPAC Adire Lagos Experience

Ecobank Nigeria, an affiliate of the leading Pan-African banking Group, Ecobank Group (www.Ecobank.com), is extending promotion of culture and tradition to the Lagos community through Adire festival, themed 'EPAC Adire Lagos Experience', first-of-its kind by any bank in the country. The exhibition will be held at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC) in Lagos from Friday, June 10 till Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Originating from Abeokuta in Southwestern Nigeria, Adire textile is an indigenous indigo-dyed cloth made by using different wax resist methods to create dazzling designs.

Announcing the EPAC Adire Experience, Carol Oyedeji, Executive Director, Commercial Banking at Ecobank Nigeria said the exhibition is in line with the bank's policy to deliver value beyond banking, adding that it is one of the several initiatives aimed at boosting tourism, culture and the creative industry using Adire as a key driver.

She stated that the 3-day exhibition will have different music genres of Yoruba origin; an infusion of local food; and mild atmospheric branding infusion of a wide variety of Adire into the setting to create a nostalgic mood. The festival will attract exhibitors, expatriates, influencers, dignitaries from all walks of life and members of the public.

"The EPAC Adire Lagos Experience is in line with our brand promise as a Pan-African Institution that delivers value to all its stakeholders. We will continue to curate experiences customized to peoples' lifestyle whilst promoting the richness and diversity of our nation's culture. The event will feature a series of masterclasses and exhibitions, as well as networking opportunities with entrepreneurs, shoppers and everyone who is interested in the making or trading of Adire. We promise a cozy ambience and utmost serenity to make participants feel comfortable and safe," she stated.

Further, Mrs Oyedeji noted that the dates of the exhibition were carefully chosen to coincide with the weekend leading to Nigeria's Democracy Day.

Some of the art and culture exponents expected to attend the fair include Ogun State First Lady, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, a major proponent for Adire in Southwest part of the country; Princess Ronke Ademiluyi, CEO, Adire Oodua Textile Hub & Founder Africa Fashion Week; Iya Oloja of Abeokuta, Adire Market; Joke Ladoja, CEO, Dye Lab; Mrs. Funmi Sosanya, Creative Director, Afume Global Concepts and Moyo Ogunseinde, CEO, Aga Culture & Upbeat, among others.

Only recently, Ecobank Nigeria partnered Ogun State First Lady's office to organize the maiden edition of the Adire Market Week, an initiative of Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, wife of the Ogun State Governor and Founder of Ajose Foundation. The event attracted about 5,000 local and international participants.

(With Inputs from APO)