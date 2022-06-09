Left Menu

Gold gains Rs 130; silver rises by Rs 273

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 16:31 IST
Gold gains Rs 130; silver rises by Rs 273
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gold prices in the national capital on Thursday gained by Rs 133 to Rs 50,907 per 10 grams, supported by rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 50,774 per 10 grams.

Silver also jumped by Rs 273 to Rs 61,535 per kg from Rs 61,262 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee depreciated by 8 paise to close at 77.76 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, weighed down by elevated crude oil prices and persistent foreign capital outflows.

In the international market, gold was trading slightly lower at USD 1,850 per ounce while silver was trading flat at USD 21.95 per ounce.

''Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.15 per cent down on Thursday,'' said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022