RBI cancels certificate of registration of 3 NBFCs
The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said it has cancelled certificate of registration (CoR) of three NBFCs, including two housing finance companies.
In another statement, it said two Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) have surrendered their certificate of registration.
CoR of Noida-based Malik Motor Finance Limited has been cancelled.
Housing finance companies whose registrations have been cancelled are -- Aizawl-based North East Region Housing Finance Company Limited and Gurgaon-based Aryarth Housing Finance Limited.
NBFCs which surrendered the CoR granted to them by the RBI are -- Ernakulam-based Empower India Capital Investments Private Limited and Kolkata-based Mangalmayee Garments Private Limited (presently known as Abhijeet Ferrotech Limited).
