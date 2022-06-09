PM Gati Shakti to help achieve aim of USD 5 trillion economy: Som Parkash

The PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan will help achieve India's aim of USD 5 trillion economy in coming years, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said on Thursday.

India is one of the most attractive destinations for investment in the world and the government has prepared some important frameworks to help thrive businesses in the country, he said.

''One of them is PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan and its implementation, which will help us achieve our aim in logistics efficiency,'' Parkash said at the India International Logistics and Supply Chain conference here, organised by industry body PHDCCI.

PM Gati Shakti has been allocated Rs 20,000 crore in this year's Budget.

''Propelled by seven engines – roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways and logistics – PM Gati Shakti is an idea whose time has come,'' the minister said.

PM Gati Shakti is essentially a digital platform to bring 16 ministries including Railways and Roadways together for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects. The multi-modal connectivity will provide integrated and seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services from one mode of transport to another.

In a separate statement, the commerce and industry ministry said the Network Planning Group (NPG) under PM Gati Shakti held its 20th meeting on June 8.

It was chaired by Special Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Amrit Lal Meena.

The NPG members were apprised of the latest guidelines from Ministry of Finance which mandates the examination of logistics and connectivity project by the NPG.

Through the group, all infrastructure ministries/departments concerned are taking up integrated planning, synchronised implementation and consolidated decision, it said.

Department of Telecommunications recently launched GatiShakti Sanchar portal in which all 36 states and UTs have been integrated.

''The Department of Telecommunications will soon be convening a meeting with all NPG members to further accelerate the process of integrating the portal into the National Master Plan,'' the ministry said.

