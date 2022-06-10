Left Menu

Strike at S.Korea's Busan cuts container traffic to a third

A strike by unionised truckers hit container traffic through South Korea's southeastern port of Busan on Friday, taking it down to a third of the usual level, a government official told Reuters. Busan handles about 80% of South Korea's container traffic, another official said.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 10-06-2022 10:01 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 10:01 IST
  • South Korea

A strike by unionised truckers hit container traffic through South Korea's southeastern port of Busan on Friday, taking it down to a third of the usual level, a government official told Reuters. "Terminal gates are not blocked but container movements shrank to about one-third," said the regional official of the Oceans and Fisheries Ministry, who sought anonymity.

Container storage sites are filling up and authorities are discussing measures to secure more, added the official, who spoke by telephone. Busan handles about 80% of South Korea's container traffic, another official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

