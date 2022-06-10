Danish government aims to own 22-30% stake in SAS, finance minister says

Denmark is willing to forgive debt owed by loss-making airline SAS and also to inject more capital together with private investors, Finance Minister Nikolai Wammen said on Friday.

Denmark could raise its stake to between 22% and 30% from today's 21.8% in order to help secure the carrier's future, he said.

