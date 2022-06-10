Left Menu

Carbon bank releases buy now, pay later web app 'Carbon Zero'

Since its inception in late 2021, Carbon Zero has generated ₦2.3 billion in requests from 41,000 customers who have applied for a spending limit.

10-06-2022
Based on affordability, Carbon Zero allows customers to spend up to N2.5m with Carbon Zero. Image Credit: Pixabay
Carbon (https://ng.GetCarbon.co/), a credit led Pan-African digital bank today released Carbon Zero: (Zero-app.GetCarbon.co) , a buy now, pay later web app which helps customers spread the cost of purchases into interest-free installments, in-store or online. Since its inception in late 2021, Carbon Zero has generated ₦2.3 billion in requests from 41,000 customers who have applied for a spending limit.

Instant Approval

Using proprietary technology Carbon has been developing and improving throughout their 10 years as a credit provider, Carbon's decision engines can automatically assess affordability and give accurate credit decisions in seconds. By simply sharing their BVN and bank account number, millions of people can make purchases with interest-free credit seamlessly.

Market-Leading Spend Amounts

Based on affordability, Carbon Zero allows customers to spend up to N2.5m with Carbon Zero. This is far higher than the spend limits offered by competitors, with most being somewhere between ₦150,000 and ₦500,000. This of course makes Carbon Zero the de-facto choice for customers with higher purchasing power.

The Best Interest Rate: 0%

This one's easy to explain. Carbon Zero literally charges ZERO percent interest on all purchases which are repaid on time and in full in 3 instalments giving Carbon Zero an edge over competing BNPL providers that charge interest for short tenors.

"We believe that having access to credit and good financial services is a fundamental human right. The costs of basic goods and services are rising and increasingly out of reach for customers, so it's natural that people need help with financing what we consider everyday modern necessities." Chijioke Dozie. CEO, Carbon

