Left Menu

Sebi cautions investors against dealing with unregulated platforms offering algo trading

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 17:20 IST
Sebi cautions investors against dealing with unregulated platforms offering algo trading
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday cautioned investors against dealing with unregulated platforms offering algorithmic trading and warned them against sharing sensitive personal details with such businesses.

''These platforms are unregulated and thus there is no investor grievance redressal mechanism covering their activities,'' Sebi said.

''Investors are therefore cautioned against dealing with such unregulated platforms and cautioned against sharing any sensitive personal details with such platforms,'' it added.

The statement comes after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) noticed that many unregulated platforms are offering investors algorithmic trading services or facilities to automate their trades.

Strategies are being marketed with ''claims'' of huge returns on investment along with ''ratings'' assigned to the strategies and claims that similar returns would be earned in the future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
2
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
3
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm first monkeypox case; More than 1,000 monkeypox cases were reported to the WHO - briefing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022