Left Menu

Germany pledges medical aid to Ukraine

Germany will help Ukraine provide medical help for war victims by helping build trauma centres for the wounded, donating prosthetic limbs and deploying German doctors to the country, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Friday. "Ukraine needs humanitarian aid just as urgently as it needs our military support," the minister said during a visit to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 18:44 IST
Germany pledges medical aid to Ukraine

Germany will help Ukraine provide medical help for war victims by helping build trauma centres for the wounded, donating prosthetic limbs and deploying German doctors to the country, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Friday.

"Ukraine needs humanitarian aid just as urgently as it needs our military support," the minister said during a visit to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. The aid would include Germany helping to supply prostheses, deploying 200 doctors in Ukraine, setting up training on treating burns and connecting some hospitals in Ukraine to a telemedicine service, the ministry said in a statement.

Germany's largest artificial limb maker, Ottobock, is already in talks with the health ministry to help produce and fit prostheses in mobile container workshops https://corporate.ottobock.com/en/company/newsroom/news/flexible-patient-care-with-container-solution.html and train orthopaedic specialists directly in Ukraine, a company spokesperson said. "Ottobock has partners in Ukraine and continues to supply products there, and the container workshops could make supplies possible wherever the network was destroyed by war," he said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says some 290 attacks on healthcare facilities have been recorded since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24. The German government has provided Ukraine with medical aid worth around 100 million euros ($105.76 million) so far and Germany's healthcare industry donated over 100 million euros, the ministry added. ($1 = 0.9455 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
2
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
3
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
4
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022