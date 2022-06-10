Left Menu

US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-06-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 19:30 IST
The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travellers to the US take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

A senior administration official said the mandate expires on Sunday at 12.01 am (local time), saying the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has determined that it's no longer necessary.

The official, speaking on Friday on the condition of anonymity to preview the formal announcement, said that the agency would reevaluate the need for the testing requirement every 90 days and that it could be reinstated if a troubling new variant emerges.

