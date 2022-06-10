Left Menu

Govt 'concerned' about dip in LIC share price; calls it temporary blip

LIC management will look into all these aspects and will raise the shareholders value, DIPAM secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said.Shares of LIC closed at Rs 709.70 on the BSE on Friday.Explaining the upside potential in LIC scrip, an official said that the Embedded Value EV at the end of March will give a better picture of the insurer.LIC would update its EV by June-end, the official said.As per the draft papers filed with Sebi, LICs EV was over Rs 5.39 lakh crore at the end of September 2021.The market has not got March EV hence it is conjecturing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 19:52 IST
Govt 'concerned' about dip in LIC share price; calls it temporary blip
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Friday said it is ''concerned'' about the temporary blip in LIC scrip and the insurer's management will look into these aspects and raise shareholders' value.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) was listed on the bourses on May 17 at Rs 872 a share. The government had fixed the issue price of LIC shares at Rs 949 apiece after a successful Initial Public Offering (IPO) which was over-subscribed nearly 3 times.

Since the day of listing, LIC shares have remained below the issue price and had touched a low of Rs 708.70 and a high of Rs 920.

''We are very concerned about the temporary blip in LIC share price. People will take time to understand (fundamentals of) LIC. LIC management will look into all these aspects and will raise the shareholders' value,'' DIPAM secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said.

Shares of LIC closed at Rs 709.70 on the BSE on Friday.

Explaining the upside potential in LIC scrip, an official said that the Embedded Value (EV) at the end of March will give a better picture of the insurer.

''LIC would update its EV by June-end,'' the official said.

As per the draft papers filed with Sebi, LIC's EV was over Rs 5.39 lakh crore at the end of September 2021.

''The market has not got March EV hence it is conjecturing. Rate of future growth of insurance companies can only be assessed via EV. The increased EV at the end of March will give a forward looking view to the market as it will also include the number of new customers,'' the official added.

The government had garnered about Rs 20,500 crore through sale of 3.5 per cent stake in LIC via IPO last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
3
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
4
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022