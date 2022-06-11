Left Menu

Economic power will make India audible, persuasive: Rao Inderjit Singh

Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh on Saturday stressed on the significance of a strong economy and said the economic power is going to make India not only audible, but also persuasive in its dealings with the world.He was speaking at the National Conference on Competition Law as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations under Ministry of Corporate Affairs.When India became independent, most of the industry was government owned, public owned...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 13:31 IST
Economic power will make India audible, persuasive: Rao Inderjit Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh on Saturday stressed on the significance of a strong economy and said the economic power is going to make India not only audible, but also persuasive in its dealings with the world.

He was speaking at the National Conference on Competition Law as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations under Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

''When India became independent, most of the industry was government owned, public owned... Today the government is not a regulator anymore. we are not inspectors anymore... we are facilitators,'' the Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs said.

He further noted that ''the economic power is going to make us not only audible, but also persuasive in whatever we wish to implement in this world.'' According to official data, India's economy grew 8.7 per cent in last fiscal year (2021-22), as against 6.6 per cent contraction in the previous year.

''When the Modi government came to power, India clocked a GDP of 6.4 per cent and today we are running at 8.7 per cent , as per the latest data. If we can achieve this growth post-COVID, we are progressing faster than most economic superpowers... all our neighbours... what can we not achieve in the next 25 years?,'' he said.

In order to achieve high economic growth he said ''we must all work together... sabka saath... sabka vikas... sabka sahyog....'' Singh released a film on the journey of CCI, advocacy booklets in regional languages, and a special issue of CCI's quarterly newsletter, Fair Play, and felicitated winners of the essay and quiz competitions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant is linked to baby brain development issues and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms ...

 Global
3
3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

 India
4
ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022