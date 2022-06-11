Commuters face hardship as services on Violet Line affected for nearly two hours

Commuters on Delhi Metro's Violet Line faced hardship as services were delayed for nearly two hours on Saturday due to some technical issues.

However, details regarding the exact cause of the delay are still awaited from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Violet Line connects Kashmere Gate in Delhi and Ballabgarh in Haryana.

''Voilet Line update Delay in services between Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabgarh). Normal services on all other lines,'' the DMRC tweeted around 8:30 AM.

This was the third time this week when an entire metro corridor had been impacted by a glitch.

Commuters, including office-goers took to Twitter to share that many of them were waiting for trains for a long time at stations, on way to office or other destinations.

''@OfficialDMRC standing at Kashmere gate from last 15 minutes metro not moving worst services Delhi metro.. daily new drama.. due to you guys we are getting late and our salary deducts for same.. very lame services,'' wrote user @Mayank011097 soon after the delay was reported.

Another user, @aashnadv said: ''Why no announcement again! We are waiting at Sarita Vihar Metro Station but no idea about the train, NO ANNOUNCEMENT!! I understand issues may pop up anytime, but keeping travellers informed isn't important?'' Many commuters also reacted in a lighter vein to refer to the delay in services, given Delhi Metro is a lifeline of the city, and a boon for office-goers who otherwise would have to navigate through thick traffic, and its an eco-friendly service.

User @playerkasp, however, said that he was proud of the Delhi Metro and its services.

''There could be some technical problems. Its all machinery anything can be happen. You can leave early for your office Although i am proud of delhi metro and its services,'' he tweeted.

At 10:30 AM, the DMRC again tweeted saying, normal services on the Violet Line have been resumed.

In the evening, DMRC issued a statement saying, ''There was an intermittent signalling issue between Central Secretariat and Khan Market stations of the Violet Line today due to which trains were run at restricted speed in this section from 8 AM to 10:15 AM. This resulted into minor bunching of trains as they crossed this small section'' ''However , trains were running normal on rest of the major portion of line during this period. The singnalling issue was resolved at 10:15 AM and train services resumed normal in overall stretch of the Vilolet Line,'' it said.

Delhi Metro commuters, largely office-goers, on Thursday had also faced hardship, as services on its Blue Line were delayed for over two hours due to a technical snag.

Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector-21 in Delhi and Noida Electronic City, along with a branch line to Vaishali.

That was the second time this week when the entire Blue Line had been impacted by a glitch.

On June 6, a large number of commuters on the Blue Line had faced hardship as services across the corridor were impacted for nearly an hour and a half due to a technical snag caused by a bird hit.

