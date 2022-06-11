RBL Bank appoints R Subramaniakumar as new MD

Private sector lender RBL Bank on Saturday announced the appointment of veteran banker R Subramaniakumar as its new managing director and chief executive officer (CEO). "We wish to inform you that the Reserve Bank of India vide its communication dated June 10, 2022, has approved the appointment of R Subramaniakumar as Managing Director & CEO of the Bank for a period of three years with effect from date of his taking charge," RBL Bank said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank will be convened in due course upon the completion of requisite formalities to approve the appointment of R Subramaniakumar as an Additional Director and as the Managing Director & CEO of the Bank and the approval of the shareholders shall be obtained thereafter as per the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations, it said. R Subramaniakumar is a veteran banker with around 40 years of experience. Subramaniakumar is also an Independent Director of the UC Pension Fund Limited. (ANI)

