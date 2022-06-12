Iranian state media say Argentine authorities impound Mahan Air aircraft
The Argentine government has impounded a Boeing 747 owned by Iran's Mahan Air and leased to a Venezuelan state-owned airline at Buenos Aires airport, Iranian state-controlled media said on Sunday. There was no official confirmation of the reports, published by state television and the semi-official ISNA news agency. Iran and Venezuela have close ties.
Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 12:13 IST
The Argentine government has impounded a Boeing 747 owned by Iran's Mahan Air and leased to a Venezuelan state-owned airline at Buenos Aires airport, Iranian state-controlled media said on Sunday.
There was no official confirmation of the reports, published by state television and the semi-official ISNA news agency. Iran and Venezuela have close ties. The two countries on Saturday signed a 20-year cooperation plan, according to Iranian state TV.
