Left Menu

Thiruvananthapuram-Ahmedabad flight from June 16

A new flight service will be launched from the international airport here to Ahmedabad in Gujarat, the airport authority has said. Travel time will be reduced from 6 hours to 4 hours through the introduction of the new service, the release said.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-06-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 16:36 IST
Thiruvananthapuram-Ahmedabad flight from June 16
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A new flight service will be launched from the international airport here to Ahmedabad in Gujarat, the airport authority has said. The new daily service of private airlines Indigo will start from June 16, it said. ''The inward sector flight (6E-5301) departs Thiruvananthapuram domestic terminal at 5 AM and arrives in Ahmedabad at 9.10 AM via Mumbai. The return flight (6E-5302) departs Ahmedabad at 5.25 PM and arrives in Thiruvananthapuram at 9.35 PM,'' the airport authority said in a release.

Earlier, passengers had to take two flights to travel between Thiruvananthapuram and Ahmedabad. ''Travel time will be reduced from 6 hours to 4 hours through the introduction of the new service,'' the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about these powerful astronomical phenomena

Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about the...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant linked to baby brain development issues and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes m...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai...

 Global
4
INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022