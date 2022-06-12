Left Menu

UP: Over dozen injured in bus accident in Mathura

Over a dozen people were injured when the bus in which they were travelling overturned near Khamni village here on Sunday evening, police said.The passengers were on their way to perform Govardhan parikrama here, they said. The driver of the speeding bus lost control of the vehicle while trying to dodge stray cattle on the road. The vehicle hit the divider and overturned, Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh Chauhan said.The injured have been hospitalised, he said.

Over a dozen people were injured when the bus in which they were travelling overturned near Khamni village here on Sunday evening, police said.

The passengers were on their way to perform Govardhan parikrama here, they said. The driver of the speeding bus lost control of the vehicle while trying to dodge stray cattle on the road. The vehicle hit the divider and overturned, Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh Chauhan said.

The injured have been hospitalised, he said.

