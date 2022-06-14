TotalEnergies to acquire 25 pc stake in Adani Group's green hydrogen producing venture
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2022 10:46 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 10:36 IST
French energy supermajor TotalEnergies will acquire a 25 percent stake in Adani Group's green hydrogen-producing venture, the company said on Tuesday.
In a statement, the Adani group said it has entered into a new partnership with the French firm to jointly create the world's largest green hydrogen ecosystem.
''In this strategic alliance, TotalEnergies will acquire 25 percent minority interest in Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) from Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL),'' it said.
