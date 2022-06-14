Left Menu

Markets grow unanimous on aggressive Fed move on Wednesday

Investors have dramatically upped their bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) rather than 50 bps on Wednesday, a swing in expectations which has fuelled a violent selloff across world markets.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-06-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 16:54 IST
Markets grow unanimous on aggressive Fed move on Wednesday
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Investors have dramatically upped their bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) rather than 50 bps on Wednesday, a swing in expectations which has fuelled a violent selloff across world markets. Expectations for a 75 basis point hike at the June meeting jumped to 96.5% on Tuesday from only 3.9% a week ago, according to CME's Fedwatch Tool. Consequently, expectations of a 50 bps rate hike on Wednesday have melted to less than 4% from a sure fire bet a week earlier..

Investors worry that a 75-basis-point hike, which would be the biggest since 1994, will negatively impact the valuation of equities, particularly technology stocks, and jeopardize the post-COVID-19 recovery. Monday's selloff confirmed a so-called bear market for the U.S. S&P 500 equity index, which is down more than 20% from its most recent closing high.

The Fed meets on Wednesday following data last week showing that U.S. consumer prices rose at their fastest pace since 1981. Some investment banks including Goldman Sachs, said they now expect 75-basis-point increases in June and July, and then a 50-basis point hike in September. TD Securities expects the same quantum of rate hikes in June and July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022