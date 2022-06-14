Markets grow unanimous on aggressive Fed move on Wednesday
Investors have dramatically upped their bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) rather than 50 bps on Wednesday, a swing in expectations which has fuelled a violent selloff across world markets.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Investors have dramatically upped their bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) rather than 50 bps on Wednesday, a swing in expectations which has fuelled a violent selloff across world markets. Expectations for a 75 basis point hike at the June meeting jumped to 96.5% on Tuesday from only 3.9% a week ago, according to CME's Fedwatch Tool. Consequently, expectations of a 50 bps rate hike on Wednesday have melted to less than 4% from a sure fire bet a week earlier..
Investors worry that a 75-basis-point hike, which would be the biggest since 1994, will negatively impact the valuation of equities, particularly technology stocks, and jeopardize the post-COVID-19 recovery. Monday's selloff confirmed a so-called bear market for the U.S. S&P 500 equity index, which is down more than 20% from its most recent closing high.
The Fed meets on Wednesday following data last week showing that U.S. consumer prices rose at their fastest pace since 1981. Some investment banks including Goldman Sachs, said they now expect 75-basis-point increases in June and July, and then a 50-basis point hike in September. TD Securities expects the same quantum of rate hikes in June and July.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- TD Securities
- Goldman Sachs
- U.S. Federal Reserve
ALSO READ
U.S. House Speaker's husband arrested on suspicion of drunk driving
WRAPUP 2-U.S. economy kicks off second quarter on strong note; rise in inflation slowing
Russia freezes trading in up to 14% of U.S.-listed shares on SPB Exchange
New Somali president calls for reconciliation as U.S. troops return
US Domestic News Roundup: As shortage persists, Reckitt tightens grip on U.S. baby formula market; Biden grieves with Texas town as anger mounts over school shooting and more