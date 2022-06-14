CCEA approves development of phase-1 of greenfield airport in Gujarat's Dholera

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Tuesday approved the proposal for development of phase-1 of greenfield airport in Dholera in Gujarat within 48 months at an estimated cost of Rs 1,305 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the chairman of the CCEA.

The Dholera airport will get passenger and cargo traffic from Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) and is expected to become a major cargo hub to serve the industrial region, the Centre said in a press release.

This airport will also cater to the nearby region and serve as a second airport to Ahmedabad, it said.

''The project is being implemented by Dholera International Airport Company Limited (DIACL), which is a joint venture company comprising Airports Authority of India (AAI), Government of Gujarat (GoG) and National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) holding equity in the ratio of 51:33:16,'' it noted.

The greenfield airport is situated at an aerial distance of 80 km from Ahmedabad airport, it said.

''The airport is planned for operationalisation from the year 2025-26 and initial passenger traffic is estimated to be 3 lakh passengers per annum, expected to grow to 23 lakh over a period of 20 years,'' it mentioned.

The annual cargo traffic is also estimated from the year 2025-26 at 20,000 tonne, which would increase to 2,73,000 tonne over a period of 20 years, it noted.

