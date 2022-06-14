Left Menu

CCI approves acquisition of entire shareholding in Air Asia India by Air India

Air Asia India is a joint venture between TSPL and Air India Investment Limited (AAIL) with TSPL presently holding 83.67% and AAIL holding 16.33% of the shareholding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 18:59 IST
CCI approves acquisition of entire shareholding in Air Asia India by Air India
The proposed combination envisages the acquisition of the entire equity share capital of AirAsia (India) Private Limited (Air Asia India) by Air India Ltd. (AIL), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of TSPL. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves acquisition of entire shareholding in Air Asia India by Air India

The proposed combination envisages the acquisition of the entire equity share capital of AirAsia (India) Private Limited (Air Asia India) by Air India Ltd. (AIL), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of TSPL. At present, TSPL holds 83.67% of the equity share capital of Air Asia India.

AIL, along with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Air India Express Limited (AIXL), is primarily engaged in the business of providing (a) domestic scheduled air passenger transport service, (b) international scheduled air passenger transport service, (c) air cargo transport services in India, and (d) charter flight services in India.

Air Asia India is a joint venture between TSPL and Air India Investment Limited (AAIL) with TSPL presently holding 83.67% and AAIL holding 16.33% of the shareholding. Air Asia India operates under the brand name "AirAsia". It is engaged in the business of providing the following services: (a) domestic scheduled air passenger transport service, (b) air cargo transport services, and (c) charter flight services in India. AirAsia India does not provide scheduled air passenger transport services on international routes.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022