DTL to set up substation for uninterrupted power supply to Delhi-Meerut RRTS, Delhi-Varanasi rail corridor

Delhi government's transmission company DTL will set up a separate substation at Maharani Bagh to provide uninterrupted power supply to the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) and semi high-speed Delhi-Varanasi Rail Corridor, officials said on Tuesday.

The tender for a 620 MVA dedicated substation is expected to be soon floated by Delhi Transco Limited (DTL), they said.

The sophisticated facility will meet the combined power load of around 50 MW of the two mega rail projects in the country, said a senior power department official.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is establishing India's first rapid rail transit system between between Delhi and Meerut having 83-km-long corridor and is expected to be completed by 2025.

It will be a ''rail-based, high-speed, high-frequency regional commuter transit system''.

The officials said these will be the fastest trains in India as they have a design speed of 180 kmph and an operational speed of 160 kmph. These RRTS trains will have an average speed of 100kmph.

The 813-km Delhi-Varanasi high speed rail corridor is likely to be commissioned by 2029.

