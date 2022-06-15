China's economic recovery to improve further in June - stats bureau
China's economic performance will improve further in June due to policy support, Fu Linghui, a spokesman at the National Bureau of Statistics, said on Wednesday, adding that policies to stabilise economic growth are gaining traction.
The economic recovery is still at the initial stage and main indicators are at low levels, Fu told a press conference.
