MakeWebBetter Reaches Diamond Tier As a Hubspot Solutions Partner

LUCKNOW, Uttar Pradesh, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MakeWebBetter announced that it has reached the diamond tier of HubSpot's Solutions Partner Program. HubSpot, a leading CRM platform for scaling companies, works hand-in-hand with partner experts to grow their businesses through inbound software, services, and support. The Solutions Partner Program is an ecosystem of experts that offer marketing, sales, customer service, web design, CRM, and IT services. It's a global community that believes putting customers first is the key to growth, and enables its members to offer a wide breadth of more sophisticated solutions across the entire customer experience.

Over the past year, MakeWebBetter has grown its business by incorporating inbound strategies to attract, engage, and delight customers. MakeWebBetter's mission is to help businesses get the most out of HubSpot tools.

''Evolving as a HubSpot diamond solutions partner has been our goal for a while and today we've achieved it all because of our team and their hard work. Also, passing every new milestone with HubSpot strengthens our relationship with them while we help clients capture higher quality leads and enhance their business.'' – Himanshu Rauthan, Co-Founder at MakeWebBetter.

With its data-driven and customer-centric approach, it has served 12k+ customers with its smart HubSpot integrations, apps, themes, services, and a team of skilled and certified HubSpot experts ensuring the best experience for their customers. Notable milestones and achievements include: • Approximately 58.85% growth in overall company revenue • 30% increase in website traffic • Delightful Customer Satisfaction Rate of 92% ''MakeWebBetter consistently delivers outstanding onboarding and implementation services to our shared customers,'' said Brian Garvey, VP, Solutions Partner Program at HubSpot. ''They have relentlessly strengthened their presence in the HubSpot ecosystem with distinctive eCommerce solutions and services, integration apps, and responsive themes. My congratulations to the entire MakeWebBetter team for reaching the Diamond tier — an incredible accomplishment!'' About MakeWebBetter MakeWebBetter is a globally recognized Indian eCommerce HubSpot agency helping online businesses to grow better with HubSpot tools and solutions.

