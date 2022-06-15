Left Menu

EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies subdued as dollar rises on big Fed hike bets

Following a steep selloff earlier in the week on worries of rising inflation and slowing growth, markets are now pricing in an 87% chance of a large 75 basis point (bp) rate hike, which has buoyed the dollar but hurt riskier assets. The MSCI's index for emerging market currencies was flat but traded just above one-month low levels it had hit on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 14:27 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies subdued as dollar rises on big Fed hike bets
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Emerging market currencies were unchanged on Wednesday against a towering dollar, as markets wait to see the size of an interest rate hike that the U.S. Federal Reserve will deliver later in the day, while stocks attempted a cautious recovery. Following a steep selloff earlier in the week on worries of rising inflation and slowing growth, markets are now pricing in an 87% chance of a large 75 basis point (bp) rate hike, which has buoyed the dollar but hurt riskier assets.

The MSCI's index for emerging market currencies was flat but traded just above one-month low levels it had hit on Monday. "As we hit this big day, markets now fully price in a 75 bp hike today. So that actually incorporates a small risk of 100 basis points," said Jim Reid, managing director at Deutsche Bank.

Further adding to the wariness, the European Central Bank will hold a rare, unscheduled meeting on Wednesday to discuss the turmoil in bond markets, underscoring official concern around a blowout in borrowing costs for some eurozone nations. Against a now stronger euro, most Central and Eastern European currencies dipped.

Turkey's lira failed to make much headway in the early hours of trading, while South Africa's rand eked out gains of 0.2%. The Russian rouble dipped slightly at the start of trading, shielded from the widespread global sell-off of recent days by Moscow's capital controls.

The MSCI's index for emerging market stocks edged 0.1% higher, mainly boosted by China shares after data showed signs of recovery in May after slumping in the prior month as industrial production rose unexpectedly. However, consumption was still weak in China and underlined the challenge for policymakers amid the persistent drag from strict COVID curbs.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2022, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2022, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022