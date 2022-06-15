Sadhguru creates awareness about soil conservation in an event hosted by Lokmat Media Group

Man of soil, Sadhguru arrived in Pune on his motorbike to grace 'Save Soil' event hosted by Lokmat Media Group. The spiritual guru who recently visited 26 countries to spread the message of soil conservation under the Save Soil campaign interacted with the dignitaries from Pune on the Lokmat Platform. Awareness about the need for conservation of the soil was created on the occasion. The event took place at Conrad Pune.

What did Sadhguru say! - To nourish your body, you must eat well. However, the excess should be avoided.

- The quality of our food is also declining due to declining soil quality. 90 percent of our food lacks nutrients. - The fruits and vegetables have been losing micronutrients in the last 100 years. The reason for this is the lack of soil conservation.

- If you want to maintain the balance of your body, you must also maintain the balance of the organism and the quality of the soil. - There are billions of viruses on earth. Only 14,000 of them are dangerous for us. Yet we worry about our health for no reason.

- Eating traditional food is good for the body and good for your health. Speaking further, Sadhguru said, "Soil is the source of our physical existence. Soil contains billions of micro-organisms. Their lives are a complex process. As it grows, a life is created. That is why human life is rooted in it. The soil is our mother, but we are beginning to consider soil as a resource."

Chairman of the editorial board of Lokmat Media and former member of Rajya Sabha Vijay Darda, Managing director and editorial director of Lokmat Media Devendra Darda, Founder president of Suryadatta Group Dr Sanjay Chordiya, President of Gravittus Foundation Usha Kakade, Global CEO of UPL Limited Jai Shroff, Managing director of Goel Ganga Group Atul Goel and Chairman of Topworth Group Abhay Lodhawere seated on the dais. Lauding the noble mission of Sadhguru, the chairman of the editorial board of Lokmat Media and former member of Rajya Sabha Vijay Dardasaid, "Sadhguru's youthful enthusiasm is astounding. He has the potential to make a difference in people's lives. He has created a unique consciousness through patriotism and love for the world. He has embraced every sensible person, be it children, adults, politicians or artists. Sadhguru has awakened the dormant society and galvanized the system. Sadhguru has always valued action. He has the potential to enlighten the whole world. The Lokmat family is also involved in Sadhguru's 'Save Soil' campaign. The Lokmat sparked a major movement across the state through its blood donation drive 'Raktacha Nata' initiative during the coronavirus pandemic. Similarly, Lokmat Media Group will definitely take the initiative in reducing carbon emissions for the conservation of the soil.

On the 'Save Soil' Journey Disclosing that even the team of the Isha Foundation did not know about his decision to travel around the world, Sadhguru, the founder of Isha Foundation, said, "I shared with them my idea on January 3, and even though I had little time, I was determined to make it a reality." He further said, "I like to keep working. I live my life to the fullest. I don't even have time to grow old."

