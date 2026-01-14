Golf's Triple Threat: Rahm, Smith, DeChambeau Commit to LIV Amid PGA Return Offers

In a surprising move, LIV Golf's high-profile players Jon Rahm, Cam Smith, and Bryson DeChambeau have declined offers to rejoin the PGA Tour, sticking with the Saudi-backed circuit that has shaken up professional golf.

Despite Brooks Koepka's return, which comes at a considerable financial cost, his former colleagues have opted to remain with LIV Golf. Rahm, winner of the 2023 Masters, expressed his commitment to the league and his team.

Koepka's return involves significant setbacks, including forfeiting up to $85 million in potential earnings and a $5 million charitable contribution. Meanwhile, DeChambeau and Smith reiterate their allegiance to LIV Golf, eyeing continued success and growth in the league.

