UK minister says Britain will push ahead with migrant deportations to Rwanda
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-06-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 17:26 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Wednesday Britain was committed to its policy of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda and would not be deterred by last-minute legal challenges after European judges grounded the first scheduled flight.
"We believe that we are fully compliant with our domestic and international obligations, and preparations for our future flights and the next flights have already begun," the interior minister told parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- parliament
- Home
- Rwanda
- European
- Priti Patel
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sidhu Moose Wala's family takes his body home post autopsy
Sidhu Moose Wala's last rites today, family takes body home
Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic raises 2022 annual guidance again after monkeypox vaccine deals; People infected with monkeypox can isolate at home - UKHSA and more
Protests held in Germany, Britain against 1998 nuke tests in Balochistan
Lebanon's divided parliament holds first session after vote