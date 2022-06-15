Left Menu

UK minister says Britain will push ahead with migrant deportations to Rwanda

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-06-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 17:26 IST
Priti Patel Image Credit: Twitter(@pritipatel)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Wednesday Britain was committed to its policy of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda and would not be deterred by last-minute legal challenges after European judges grounded the first scheduled flight.

"We believe that we are fully compliant with our domestic and international obligations, and preparations for our future flights and the next flights have already begun," the interior minister told parliament.

